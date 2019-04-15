Demolition work starts on town’s last tower block

Demolition work started on Stuart House in Burns Road, Seafar, last week, the final tower block being removed from Cumbernauld’s skyline.

Sanctuary Homes demolished nearby Elliot House last month, but needed a larger high-reach excavator to come up from England to deal with Stuart House.

Part of Sanctuary’s successful £75 million high-rise regeneration, the site will be cleared by September, marking the end of more than 50 years of high-rise living in the town.

Last month also saw Sanctuary submit a planning application to North Lanarkshire Council to build 136 flats for social rent in Burns Road.