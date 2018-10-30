Domino’s accused of data breach

A Cumbernauld resident has slammed Dominos Pizza for what he calls a breach of the data protection regulations.

Paul Docherty was amazed to find his telephone number written on the box his pizza was delivered in.

He said: “When you order a pizza the box they deliver it in has your phone number marked on it. If you do not notice and just throw it out as everyone will, this can contribute to data and indentity theft. I contacted my local branch who seemed unconcerned.

A Domino’s area manager told Paul: “We have spoken to our legal department in regards to your complaint about data protection and they have advised that due to the contract and purchase of the order placed the marker of a phone number is not breaching any GDPR laws.

“The reason that we have the phone number on the slip is to ensure that the stores can contact you if any issues arise.

“Your name and address is not on the slip to ensure that data protection laws are not broken. However if you would like any further information on this please email our data protection team who will assist further.”

In reply Paul said: “This is totally unacceptable to me and seems completely irresponsible of such a big company. I am not happy and will no longer be using them as I’m extremely disappointed.”