Dozens of Lanarkshire houses still watching in black & white

New figures released by TV Licensing show that 49 households in Lanarkshire are still watching television on black and white sets – after more than 50 years of colour transmissions.

Despite an increase in the use of smart TVs, tablets and smart-phones – a surprising number continue to spurn 21st century technology.

According to this year’s data there are more than 400 households across Scotland with black and white licenses – , Glasgow leads the way with 105, followed by Lanarkshire and then Edinburgh with 41.

The number of black and white licences issued in the UK each year has steadily dropped.

In 2000, there were 212,000 black and white TV Licences in force, but this has now dipped to just over 7000.