Fight to save the tax office will continue

More than 100 people attended a public meeting at the Freedom City Church in Cumbernauld last week to support the campaign to save Cumbernauld tax office.

The PCS union has been campaigning for two years to save Cumbernauld’s biggest employer and with the HMRC announcing the intended location of a new Glasgow Regional Centre last month the issue has been brought into stark focus.

The PCS branch is currently working with North Lanarkshire Council staff on an economic impact assessment for Cumbernauld following a survey of members, the results of which will be published in the near future.

The speakers at the meeting were Bobby Young from PCS, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth’s MP Stuart McDonald and councillors Clare Barclay and Heather McVey.

Mr McDonald said: “The commitment of everyone at the meeting to support the campaign, PCS, tax office workers, and the community as a whole was evident – as was a belief that it is still definitely possible to force a change of plan from HMRC bosses. I will continue to do whatever I can in support, and was grateful for all the thoughts and ideas shared on the evening.”

To keep up to date with the campaign visit www.facebook.com/SaveCumbernauldTaxOffice.