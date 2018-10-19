Fitting event for Community Hub’s first birthday

The Red Deer Village at Stepps raised £850 at its annual Macmillan Coffee Afternoon, the first to take place in its Community Hub which has celebrated its first birthday.

Organised by residents Mary Wilson, Margaret Johnston, Liz Paterson, Diane Currie, Margaret Kearney and Jenny Macdonald, the coffee afternoon was well attended by both village residents and visitors.

The total raised included a £250 donation from village owners, John and Ivan Hendry.

John said: “It’s the Community Hub’s first birthday and we can’t think of a better, more fitting event to have taken place to mark this than the Macmillan Coffee Afternoon.

“It once again represents what a great place it is for holding events and gathering together.

“Our residents have done a fantastic job in organising it – we pretty much leave them to their own devices to choose what they want to see happening in the hub.”

The £450,000 hub took over 18 months to plan and over six months to build and complete.

Ivan said: ““Pathfinder Park Homes did a fantastic job with it for us, we are absolutely delighted with how well the hub has bedded in here at Red Deer Village, we literally feel that it has always been here.

“There’s lots goes on here now on a regular basis, including a weekly knitting bee, a slimming club, beetle drive, a regular sports or film night, a book club, and even a class on QI Gong.

“We will have another charity night as Christmas approaches – we use our annual Christmas Light switch on to raise money for charity too.”