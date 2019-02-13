Future is bright at refurbished Tryst

The Tryst Sports Centre has been given a new lease of life after a £1 million refurbishment.

The multi-purpose leisure facility in Cumbernauld, which welcomes over 55,000 through its doors each month, recently underwent a major improvement programme.

Visitors will immediately notice the changes as they enter the building and see the bright and welcoming new reception area.

The gym has been completely refurbished at a cost of £75,000 and there’s a new fitness studio, spin studio and health suite.

The squash courts too have been revamped and a third court has been created.

The interior of the Tryst has been decorated throughout, there is new lighting, flooring and new lockers have been installed.

Councillor Frank McNally, NLL board member, said: “The Tryst is a highly-valued and well used facility for people of Cumbernauld and neighbouring areas.

“This investment of £1 million has given the centre a new lease of life ensuring that future generations, and people of all ages, will continue to benefit from the fantastic facilities the centre offers.”

Work is now underway to upgrade the toilet facilities and around half a million pounds is being spent replacing the air handling units which serve the swimming pools.

The Tryst is open seven days a week to cater for the health and fitness needs of the whole community.

The newly refurbished multi-function sports hall can be hired to host a variety of sports, while the café offers a welcoming space to socialise.

In addition there is three squash courts, a spin-fit studio, a weights gym and a hi-tech fitness studio for adults.