Gary’s passion clear to see

The founder of a Cumbernauld firm has come out top of the latest Building for Growth Programme course organised by hub South West.

Gary Thorn, started Lenziemill-based Cube Glass in 2013, which now has annual sales of £2.5m.

He was marked by a panel of construction sector judges against fellow course participants on a series of business attributes including leadership, strategic planning, marketing, business analysis and pitching for business.

The judges praised Gary’s passion for running the business and for taking his team, of twelve permanent and 15 contractors, along with him.

He said: “I was genuinely amazed to be judged best performer at the hub South West event, especially since the overall standard seemed to me to be very high.”

The seventh Building for Growth programme ran over eight half-day sessions for a period of 12 weeks.

Gary said: “I learned a great deal from this programme and I will be ever-grateful to hub South West for giving me the opportunity to participate.

“We are moving into a new 8,300 square foot factory in June and I expect our turnover to top the £3m mark in 2018, so there were a great many issues to consider.

“I learned from experts across a range of business disciplines and these lessons I will take forward to improve the chances of Cube Glass winning work from some of the Tier One contractors.”