Gas Sensing Solutions doubles the size of production facility

As part of its ongoing commitment to quality, Cumbernauld-based Gas Sensing Solutions (GSS) is now certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard for the manufacturing of its award-winning, solid state CO2 sensors.

As part of this, and to meet the growing demand for its products, the company has doubled the size of its production facilities and office space.

Production and quality manager Graeme Addison said: “Quality in product and manufacturing has always been paramount at GSS.

“Upgrading from ISO 9001:2008 ensures that we’re meeting the latest standards for quality management. As we manufacture the sensors in-house, we ensure quality at every step.

“Our CO2 sensors are used in a wide variety of applications. Key amongst them are healthcare, and monitoring CO2 levels to meet health and safety requirements.

“Therefore, we’re committed to quality in every single sensor we make. This is reflected in the major difference in the new standard that focuses on the reduction of risk.”