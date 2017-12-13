Giving back to community is a snip for big-hearted barber

A Kilsyth barber is aiming to give something back to the community by offering free haircuts and shaves to the less fortunate.

Paul Surgeon will be throwing open the doors of his Market Street shop on Monday from 10am-3pm to the vulnerable elderly and homeless.

Paul, and his brother Chris, do work with the community group Haircuts4Homeless and this is a chance to embark on a similar endeavour closer to home.

He said: “Not everyone is fortunate enough to be surrounded by loved ones at Christmas so we decided to open the shops to those in the community who are less fortunate and maybe struggling a bit at this time of year.

“We have been working with Haircuts4Homeless and it’s amazing how much benefit a haircut and shave, or even just showing someone the time of day, can have to their self esteem.

“We expect to have five barbers working, with L’Oreal colour artist Dawn Murray coming up from Ayr to join us so women are welcome to pop in, and hopefully the place will be jumping.

“I want to thank our sponsors The Coachman, Rennies Bakers and The Cross Butchers for ensuring we’ll have a buffet laid out so everyone can enjoy hot soup, sandwiches, mince pies, tea, coffee and maybe even a wee dram.

“The plan is for everyone to leave with a gift, and we’ve seen so much generosity from around the town with individuals and businesses handing in gifts and money and anything anyone wants to donate will be gratefully received.

“This is all about putting a smile on people’s faces, let’s help give them a Christmas to remember, so if you know someone who would benefit be sure to bring them along on Monday.”