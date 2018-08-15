Hiab agrees deal to open first Scottish office in Wardpark

Hiab has opened a Scottish sales and service depot in Cumbernauld following the acquisition of local dealer Logan Inglis.

The company, a leading provider of large vehicles such as cranes, forklifts and forestry machinery, has also secured a long-term lease on the Wardpark site as part of the deal.

Ian Mitchell, Hiab director-dealer manager for UK and Ireland, said: “This purchase has, from day one, been very much part of our ‘route to market strategy’ which we embarked on in 2017.

“Starting with our acquisition of Walkers in the East Midlands last year, the opening recently of our new Hiab London Depot and Hiab Dudley locations, this acquisition brings our strategy of getting closer to our customers to Scotland.”

All current Logan Inglis staff have transferred across to Hiab following the acquisition, with a separate agreement in place to retain the services of current owner Robert Morrison, during the transition period.

The site also has a thriving bodybuilding business which was included in the purchase and will be developed as a service by Hiab.

In charge of the site is Matt Ritchie, Hiab dealer manager for Scotland, and he will oversee significant investment and improvement over the next 12 months

He said: “I’ve been really encouraged by the energy and enthusiasm of the staff at Cumbernauld and am really looking forward to building on the existing relationships with customers and establishing new ones.”