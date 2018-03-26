House withdrawn as a raffle prize as tickets go unsold

A Cumbernauld couple who planned to raffle off their luxury home have withdrawn the property as a prize after failing to sell enough tickets.

Shamus and Angie Fitzsimons set up a £5 per ticket prize draw to allow people to win their £625,000 seven-bedroom mansion.

Dullatur House was built in 1745 and boasts a sauna, six bathrooms, original period features, three reception rooms and a billiards room.

After struggling to sell the house, Mr Fitzsimons decided to raffle it instead and set a deadline for entries last year, but plans were scrapped after online money transfer website PayPal scuppered the scheme.

Mr Fitzsimons continued with the draw after securing a new payments handling firm, but has now announced a lack of sales means the property will not be handed over and only a number of cash prizes will be given to any raffle winners.

A statement on his ‘Win your dream home’ website says: “Despite our very best efforts we did not sell enough tickets to give the house away as a prize.

“Our initial launch and publicity last year was ruined by the Paypal decision to not support this type of competition and then refund all of our entrants.

“We struggled to find a payment processor and at the end of last year finally found one but sadly numbers the number of ticket sales required to give away the house were not reached.

“We will be awarding cash prize winners and making a number of charitable donations, as per our terms.”