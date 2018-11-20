Improvements made as Antonine Centre gets ready for Christmas

The Antonine Shopping Centre has filled two units in recent weeks, while a long-standing tenant has extended its lease.

In addition the centre recently benefited from full redecoration of the main mall with vibrant new internal and external signage and graphics.

The baby change facilities have also been refurbished, and a new soft play area has been installed alongside the Costa Mall Café.

This follows the introduction of Free Wi-Fi, the successful ‘Kids Club’ and many marketing initiatives since the centre came under new ownership last year.

Despite a few closures and a challenging retail market, the centre occupancy levels remain robust, and new names include Superdrug and Poundstretcher, both opening in the last few weeks.

It has also been confirmed that Sports Direct has extended its lease and will remain at the Centre.

Antonine Centre manager Martin Botha said: “We are only too aware of the challenges currently facing all shopping centres, but we are confident that by continuing to adopt a positive, forward thinking and flexible approach we can maintain and even increase our

retail offer and ensure that shoppers will have an enjoyable experience when visiting Antonine Shopping Centre.

“Our retailers recognise our commitment and support which all helps to build confidence in difficult times.”

Graeme McCabe, manager of new Superdrug store in Cumbernauld, added: “We know customers are going to love our new offering of beauty treatments and our unique mix of beauty, health, fragrances and exclusive makeup brands at affordable prices.

“We are sure our customers are going to love the new store and we look forward to welcoming them in the lead up to Christmas.”

The Antonine Centre will be switching on its Christmas lights on Saturday, with a day of live entertainment, including an appearance by Aimee Bryceland, and free giveaways from 10am until the lights are switched on at 4pm.