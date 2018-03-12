It’s a ‘New Dawn’ for author LG Thomson

Former Greenfaulds High pupil Lorraine Thomson celebrated World Book Day with the release of The New Dawn.

Published by the digital label of major German publishing house Bastei Lübbe it is the second in a dystopian trilogy set 200 years in the future.

Lorraine (nee Jacques) grew up in Cumbernauld and lived in various places across Scotland before settling in Ullapool, but still keeps up with news from her home town.

She said: “My old childhood haunts are disappearing, Seafar Primary is now a car park, and I was disappointed not to make it down for the tour of the old Greenfaulds building before it was demolished, but I followed the progress on Facebook.

“It’s only recently I have realised what a fascinating place Cumbernauld was to grow up in and it was great to see the recent response to those stuck in the snow.”

Lorraine published four novels as LG Thomson, including noir thriller Boyle’s Law and post-apocalyptic thrill fest Each New Morn, before signing the three-book deal with Bastei Lübbe.

She’s just finished writing the third book in the series, The New Day, which will be published in the UK on July 10.