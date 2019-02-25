JD Sports has extended stay at Antonine

JD Sports, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer has extended its presence at Antonine Shopping, Cumbernauld.

JD Sport follows a number of existing brands choosing to renew their leases including Sports Direct as well as recent new store openings to Bargain Buys and Superdrug who launched their new concept at Antonine Centre early November.

In addition, and since changing ownership the centre has invested significantly to reinvigorate and enhance the look and feel of the scheme, benefitting from full redecoration of the main mall with vibrant new internal and external signage and graphics.

The baby change facilities has also been refurbished, and a new soft play area installed alongside the Costa Mall Café.

Against a backdrop of widely reported retail challenges in the UK, Antonine Centre remains robust and the go to location for shoppers of Cumbernauld and surrounding areas.

Centre manager Martin Botha said: “Despite the challenging retail environment Antonine Shopping continues to buck the trend, having successfully negotiated several lease renewals and securing new lets to prominent and well established brands such as Superdrug, The Entertainer and Peacocks this clearly demonstrates a commitment to enhance the overall offer and experience to our visitors.

“It goes without saying that these successes have also translated into many jobs being created and saved in Cumbernauld which is extremely satisfying”.