Learning more about Cumbernauld town centre plans

A community engagement event took place on Friday in The Centre Cumbernauld to share and discuss the planning application lodged by Hamcap (Cumbernauld) LLP.

The proposal comprises an eight-screen cinema, a supporting cluster of restaurants, the reconfiguration of the existing atrium, the opportunity to relocate the St Enoch Clock and associated landscaping.

The day-long event was well-attended, with nearly 300 people meeting the project team to discuss the plans.

All ages attended from across the community – including local councillors, shoppers, students from New College Lanarkshire, a local walking group, the Rotary Club, and town centre business owners and tenants.

Maria Francké, from Cushman & Wakefield, said: “A total of 102 feedback forms were completed with 80 per cent of respondents stating they were supportive of the proposals to bring a cinema and restaurants to Cumbernauld town centre.

“Additionally, 92 per cent of respondents stated they were supportive of improvements to the town centre of Cumbernauld.

“Overall, the attendees were supportive of the plans and the ambitions to regenerate the town centre by increasing activity and footfall. Most shoppers were keen to see improvements in the overall attractiveness of Cumbernauld.

“One area of concern highlighted by the public was the current three-hour car parking restrictions which were introduced in January.

“In the event of an approval of this planning application by North Lanarkshire Council, the town centre owners reaffirmed that this restriction would be extended to allow people enough time to see a film, visit a restaurant and shop in all in one visit.

There was plenty of support voiced too for the 80 new FTE jobs that will be created by the proposals, along with the increased leisure and recreation opportunities, the fact that not everyone has access to a car and that the town centre is accessible by public transport.

The plans, additional information, and feedback forms will remain in place in Unit 30 (next to Bonmarche) in The Centre Cumbernauld until Sunday, February 24.

An online survey has also been created for those unable to attend to contribute their views, it can be accessed via The Centre Cumbernauld’s Facebook page and website.

Comments raised in the feedback forms will be analysed and submitted to the council for consideration alongside the application.