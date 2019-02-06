M&D’s Theme Park is looking  to recruit 100 seasonal staff

M&D’s Theme Park is holding a recruitment fair in association with the Jobcentre in its search for 100 seasonal staff.

The company has a mix of part-time and full-time positions available across the Strathclyde Park attraction.

It is inviting prospective applicants to attend the recruitment fair which takes place on Friday, February 15, in the Family Restaurant at M&D’s from 10am-1pm.

M&D’s managing director Matthew Taylor said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a fun working environment and flexible working hours. Many of our seasonal staff reapply every year which is testament to the superb atmosphere and team we have at M&D’s.

“Full training will be provided for every successful candidate ahead of the theme park opening its doors at the end of March for our preview weekend.”

For more information call M&D’s on 01698 333777.