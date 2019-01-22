Margaret wants local stock for local people

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell believes supermarkets should be encouraged to create specific shelves or aisles for produce generated in their local area.

This would enable major retailers to point customers to fresh food and drink made locally, supporting nearby smaller firms in the process.

Mrs Mitchell thinks it would be a straightforward change for supermarkets to make, expanding options for customers and encouraging healthier consumption.

Some shops already have specified aisles and sections for world food and a “local produce” aisle could operate alongside those according to Mrs Mitchell.

The plans will be included in future Scottish Conservative blueprints for boosting smaller firms and improving the health of the nation.

Mrs Mitchell said: “Most major supermarkets have sections showcasing food from around the world, so there’s no reason why this can’t be replicated specifically for local produce.

“It would signpost people to where they can get food and drink made in their local area, which will be popular among those passionate about supporting small, local businesses.

“The relationship between major supermarkets and local firms hasn’t always been great, but this presents an opportunity to improve that situation.”