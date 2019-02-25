Milestone for employment support service

A Cumbernauld firm has been promoting the benefits of North Lanarkshire Council’s Supported Enterprise Service, which has secured over 100 new jobs in the past year.

The service provides vital support for people with disability and those facing challenging barriers to find employment.

A special celebration event took place called ‘Steps to Success’, as clients, parents, carers, elected members, schools and businesses came together to share experiences and hear first-hand how the service is transforming lives across North Lanarkshire.

Matching the right person to the right job is key to the success of the service, which provides on the job training and ongoing assistance to both the employee and employer.

The council’s Enterprise manager Yvonne Weir said: “The council’s ambition to bring about transformational change across North Lanarkshire seeks to bring about inclusive economic growth to improve economic opportunities and outcomes for all.

“It was truly inspirational to hear how employment and the support clients have received has transformed their lives and the lives of their families and carers.

“It was also great to hear how local businesses and managers who employ our clients and their staff have had such positive experiences using our service.

One company that has recruited from the service is Cumbernauld firm Indeglas.

Managing director Jeanette McIntyre said: “The engagement process was a positive experience supported fully by our own team here at Indeglas and the staff from Supported Enterprise Service.

“I would commend this recruitment option to our clients and other employers who are positive about supporting those in their local communities who find an introduction or return to work a little more challenging.”

Indeglas employee, Stephen Robb, added: “Since starting work I feel a sense of self-worth and I cannot praise the Supported Enterprise Service highly enough.

“This is the best service I’ve worked with and would recommend it to anyone needing support to get the right job.”

For more information call 01698 274500 or visit www.northlanarkshire/supportedemployment.