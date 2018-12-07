MP says new job creation is needed as unemployment rises

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill Hugh Gaffney MP described a rise in unemployment as ‘unsatisfactory’.

Latest figures from the House of Commons Library show in October 575 more people were without work in his constituency compared to a year previous.

People claiming Jobseekers Allowance and Universal Credit rose from 1510 to 2085.

This is percentage increase of 3.2 to 4.4 is far higher than the current Scottish rate of 3.6 and UK rate of 2.9.

Mr Gaffney said: “This is unsatisfactory and is a result of collective failures by the Scottish and UK Governments to provide high-quality, secure employment.

“We need a concerted effort to encourage the creation of new jobs in all areas through investment and proper support put in place for those in search of work.

“I’m concerned by the Government’s belief that Universal Credit is the best way to support people back into employment.

“In areas where Universal Credit has been piloted or rolled out, there has been a detrimental effect on communities with a drastic increase of welfare claimants in rent arrears and food bank use.

“Introducing a £10 an hour Real Living Wage and scrapping the public sector pay cap to build a high wage and high skilled economy is the only way forward to boost employment levels.”