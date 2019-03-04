Neighbours enjoy lottery win

Seven people in Abronhill have each scooped a £1000 prize in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Chestnut Avenue neighbours landed the lovely sum when their postcode, G67 3NT, was announced as a Daily Prize winner on Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m over the moon for everyone who has picked up a prize in Abronhill – what a brilliant start to the month! I hope they treat themselves to something special with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393 million to date for 5500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted by Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.