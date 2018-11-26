New arrivals at The Centre

The Centre Cumbernauld welcomed two new stores into the fold last week.

Savers opened on Thursday as a replacement for Superdrug with hundreds of bargains, and the Polish Deli has been the talk of the town since last Monday.

This comes after Moore & Partners Solicitors agreed a lease for their flagship offices in Carron House, and Brighthouse agreeing to extend their lease by an additional five years.

Alasdair Irving, from centre management, said: “There is no denying that the High Street is under pressure, but we are bucking the trend in our centre.

“In the last eight months, we have welcomed Jack’s Craft Bakery, Moda Fashions, Watch Us Grow, Sacramental Tattoos and Bar Yellow to the centre. We are continually evolving the brand and are in negotiations with prospective retailers.”

The Centre is now running their “Cumbernauld Loves Christmas” campaign every Saturday until December 15,

Not only will there be a chance to meet Santa in his grotto on each of them, but on December 1 there will be free face-painters and balloon modellers, on December 8 there will be free face-painters, Salvation Army brass band, Youth Enterprise Scotland Fair and Elf Slime event, and on December 15 there will be a craft fair, free face-painters and mass choir event.