New cinema and restaurant complex planned for Cumbernauld

The owner of The Centre Cumbernauld has drawn up plans for a new cinema and restaurant complex.

The development would be located on what is currently the car park for the Teviot Walk mall, and will potentially create 80 jobs.

It will include four family restaurants, a ‘Tier 1’ eight screen cinema with a 1168 seats, a new glazed entrance atrium, dedicated car parking, and an opportunity for the St Enoch’s Clock to be relocated.

Hamcap (Cumbernauld) LLP has submitted a planning permission to North Lanarklshire Council, with the plans on show to the public in the Teviot Walk mall on Friday, February 8, from 11am-5pm where the planning and design team will be on hand to explain the scheme and answer questions.

A Hamcap spokesman said: “We have developed these plans over several months following a detailed review of other potential locations where this development could go.

“We believe this is the most appropriate location and will provide a major focus for the town centre by increasing visitor traffic at a time when many other high streets are under siege from changing shoppers’ habits

“We already have interest from leading cinema operators and national restaurant brands - new to Cumbernauld - and hope to secure pre-lets ahead of development.

“All members of the public and community are welcome to attend our consultation event and share their thoughts on our proposals.”

Dutch-based Promontoria Holdings has also included a cinema in its plans to redevelop the Westway Retail Park, but Hamcap believes it is the better option.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of other cinema proposals, but consider the heart of the town centre is the preferred and most logical location with its excellent transport links for this exciting leisure proposal.”