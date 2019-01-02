New Cumbernauld training school is a thing of beauty

An experienced management consultant and a qualified beauty therapist have teamed up to open a training school for the beauty industry.

The Academy of Clinical Training in Cumbernauld provides accredited training in all aspects of beauty, health, education and well-being including the latest in facial treatments, nail treatments, waxing, makeup, massage, semi-permanent make up and eyebrow tattooing.

The business was founded by Kate Berry and Jenny Storey and, after significant investment and support from Business Gateway Lanarkshire, the pair opened the doors to their new facility earlier this year.

The Academy of Clinical Training and Urban Retreat now employ ten staff and, next year, Kate and Jenny aim to deliver more than 700 courses.

Kate said: “Jenny asked if I would be her model on a training course she was completing.

“When we got to the facility it was small and basic and I realised that there was an opportunity to provide a range of beauty therapy courses in a first-class centre.

“We decided to invest in refurbishing a large space in Broadwood Business Park.

“This would allow us to launch the training centre as well as move in Jennifer’s existing business, Urban Retreat, to complement the Academy.

“Urban Retreat now has more than 900 clients and having an in-house salon means we can offer our students real experience in a working, luxury salon.

Commenting on their success, Elaine Kerr, of Business Gateway Lanarkshire, said: “As well as the DigitalBoost health check, Kate and Jenny are now accessing support to identify a number of solutions that will lead directly to efficiencies across the business.

“We have also identified key areas within their marketing strategy that need to be addressed and strengthened to attract new clients and, ultimately, increase sales.”