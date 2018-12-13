NHS Lanarkshire becomes first Scottish health board to offer a real Living Wage

NHS Lanarkshire has become the first Scottish health board to be accredited as a Living Wage employer by Living Wage Scotland.

The Living Wage commitment means that all NHS Lanarkshire staff will receive a minimum hourly wage of £9 from April 1, as a result 2700 workers will receive a pay increase.

This rate is higher than the statutory minimum for over 25s of £7.83 per hour introduced in April 2018. The real Living Wage is an hourly rate set independently, is updated annually and calculated according to the real cost of living.

John White, director of Human Resources, said: “Our staff are without doubt our most valuable asset and are fundamental to the success of NHS Lanarkshire. Tackling health inequality in Lanarkshire is one of our top priorities in improving the health of local people.

“With over 12,000 staff, we are one of the largest employers in the area and ensuring our employees are paid the real Living Wage, as well encouraging our contractors to do the same, will have a positive impact on addressing financial hardship in our communities.”

Employers choose to pay the real Living Wage on a voluntary basis.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “The real Living Wage is one of the key tools at our disposal to help make an impact both on levels of in-work poverty and in tackling health inequalities in Scotland.

“I hope more Scottish Health Boards follow NHS Lanarkshire’s lead by becoming accredited.”