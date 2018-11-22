Palacerigg golfers pitch in to support Cumbernauld good causes

Cumbernauld charity Watch Us Grow has received a cash boost thanks to generous golfers.

Forty teams took part in Palacerigg Golf Club’s members’ charity day, supported by Golf NL helping to raise £500 for the charity and £500 for Glencryan School.

The sums will be matched by banking group Santander meaning both the charity and the school will each receive £1000.

Watch Us Grow provides people with with disabilities and mental health issues with skills and confidence to reach their potential through various jobs in the garden.

Watch US Grow general manager Ann McCulloch, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who played in the golf day and helped support our charity, it’s greatly appreciated.

“This donation from Palacerigg Golf Club will enable us to invest in shelving and potting tables for our new greenhouse which we expect to have built early in 2019. A huge thank you to everyone involved for this amazing support.”

NLL recently provided the charity with the use of a bungalow at Palacerigg and also offer work-placements in grounds maintenance.