Penthouses in Cumbernauld town centre will become homes once again

Swan Group has been granted planning permission to redevelop the penthouses within Cumbernauld town centre.

Avon House was initially divided into one bedroom flats providing bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living space.

These were later changed to offices, but have been left unused for many years.

After the change of use application was granted to turn the offices into 35 social flats, Swan Group confirmed it will work alongside project architects, i10 Design, and Jigsaw Planning.

Swan Group are delivering a range of developments across the UK, working closely with housing associations and local authorities to reduce affordable housing shortfall and council waiting lists.

Swan Group managing director Phil McGinlay said: “Now Swan Group has planning approval for 35 new homes in Cumbernauld town centre we can’t wait to get started and bring life back to this important part of the community.

“We’re working hard to build more affordable housing across the UK, creating happy and sustainable communities. Work will start at Avon House soon, transforming it into high quality homes for the people of Cumbernauld.”

Katherine Sneeden, director of Jigsaw Planning, added: “It’s great news for Cumbernauld that our planning application has been approved.

“This development will breathe new life into an unused space, revitalising both the community and surrounding businesses in the area. We look forward to working with Swan Group on this transformative project.”

Planning permission was granted in a delegated report meaning it didn’t have to go before councillors.

The council’s planning and place manager Lorna Bowden wrote: “Returning these units to their original use as flats in an area which has lain vacant will support the vitality and viability of the town centre.

“The proposal will not impact negatively on the character or amenity of the surrounding area and is in accordance with the town centre policies of the adopted North Lanarkshire Local Plan 2012.”