Piloting their way to success

Following Cloud Global’s recent acquisition Connie McLeod has been named the new ground ops manager of Border Air’s Cumbernauld Airport base.

Cloud Global covers a broad range of aviation services, including operating Perth airport and providing a range of flight training.

Connie said: “I would like to see Border Air Pilot Training become the premier choice for LAPL and PPL flight training in all three of our locations, Cumbernauld, Oban and Carlisle, not only because we have high standards, but because we’re all about people.”

Connie is organising a number of student/pilot camaraderie building events under the heading ‘Aware Today, Alive Tomorrow’.

She said: “We’re looking forward to these, and the exciting new focus at Border since we became part of Cloud Global. We have a great team including pilot Graham Dawson who has many years of experience.”

Working at the airport has also inspired Lorna Ferguson, who covers bookings and reception, to learn to fly herself.

She said: “My friend who was learning to fly insisted I try a trial lesson because he thought I could make a career out of it. Well, I did, and I was hooked.

“My ambition is to become a flying instructor for Border Air. I have only completed four hours flying time so far, but I am really loving it.”