Plans to transform Cumbernauld nightclub into restaurants

Plans to create two new restaurants within what is currently a Cumbernauld nightclub have been lodged with North Lanarkshire Council.

The change of use proposal would replace Paps nightclub in St Mungo’s Road with a burger restaurant and an Italian restaurant on different floors of the town centre building.

Applicant Mitch Sorbie, who lives on the Isle of Man, said: “This is a two fold project. Part one is to change the former restaurant/Paps nightclub into a 120-140 seater Just Pizza and Pasta restaurant.

“The second part of the project is to change the current reception/cloakroom and office into a 40-50 seater burger restaurant.

“This second part is probably nine to 12 months down the track after my pizza restaurant opens.

“There is an enclosed mezzanine level which will remain as a club/function room. Both club and restaurants have their own separate entrances.

“The business will initially be operated by one company, however, this may change in the future.”

Mr Sorbie anticipates both restaurants would be open from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm on weekdays and noon until 10pm on weekends, closing before the nightclub opens.

The application is yet to attract any public comment.