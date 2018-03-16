Priya’s up for awards treble

Croy youngster Priya Rae has been nominated for three awards from the Scottish beauty pageant industry.

Priya (5) competed in her first natural pageant two years ago and won the title of Miss Belle Scotland Ambassador.

She then went on to compete in England last year and won the Miss Belle UK title, and is heading to Spain next April to compete for the International title.

Priya’s been nominated for Miss Natural Beauty, Mini and Inspirational Mini in the Scottish Industry Pageant Awards which takes place next month in Glasgow, while her mum Natalie has been nominated for Pageant Mum of the Year.

Priya fundraises for Ronald McDonald House, including hosting a Snow Sisters Christmas Party in Dullatur, now Natalie and eight family and friends are walking Ben A’ann in August to raise money for her charity.