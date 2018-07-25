Prospects look good for new Kilsyth firm

A new Kilsyth business has pledged to donate ten per cent of its income to good causes in the community.

Prospero Insurance Brokers Ltd has spent £100,000 on refurbishing the former constituency office of Cathie Craigie in Market Square.

The company, made up of managing director David Robertson, private client director Tracy Robertson and commercial director Mark Berridge, had been looking for premises for some time and fell in love with Kilsyth.

Tracy said: “We were looking for a town of about 10-12,000 people which had a bit of character where we could become a real part of the community.

“We had looked at places in Fife and Lothians, but we weren’t sold on them and when these premises came up we found that Kilsyth ticked all the boxes.”

Prospero has already made its first contribution to a local cause by making a donation to Kilsyth councillor Mark Kerr’s ‘Write from the Start’ campaign that aims to give every primary pupil in Ward 1 a free filled pencil case.

David said: “We have pledged ten per cent of our income to help local projects and ‘Write from the Start’ seemed a good one to begin with.

“We are keen to be a community base, not just for the business community, but the wider community at large and if any organisations or charities want to use our board room for meetings they’ll be very welcome.

“We also have spare desk space so if someone wants to hire one for a week or a month at a time, without any long-term commitment, that’s something we could do too.

“We’ve felt very welcomed since we arrived in Kilsyth and it is already feeling like a home from home.”