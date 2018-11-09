Public art installation at the Centre Cumbernauld

The Centre Cumbernauld has adopted the artwork ‘Fake Gold Ring’ by Glasgow-based vidual artist Janie Nicoll.

This sculpture was created for the exhibition ‘Meddle With the Devil’ in 2008 at the Park Gallery, Falkirk, as part of Janie’s year-long residency at Callendar House.

The piece is a copy of a ring Janie found, and plays with the notions of value, scale and context – it has also previously been on display in Glasgow.

The adoption was facilitated by the Sculpture Placement Group’s adoption scheme which seeks to match works of art with new guardians to prolong their life span.