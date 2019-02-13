Request for housing developers to help kids’ football club

A Moodiesburn resident has proposed that the workers, who will construct a major housing development in the area, take time out to help a children’s football club.

Now that Miller Homes has been given planning permission to build 291 new properties on the former Stoneyetts Hospital site, local man Alan Kayes believes there is an opportunity to give a huge boost to Bridgend Community FC.

Alan said: “My son assists with coaching young kids from five to 12 years. Their home pitch is directly opposite the new development. I was thinking that Miller Homes and others could be put under some pressure to invest in development of the adjacent football pitch and dressing rooms, which need improvement as the pitch is on a slope and dressing rooms require refurbishment.

“In my mind it would not take too much for builders to level pitch and reset goals whilst they have the relevant plant on site, thus providing a much improved facility for local children. It will also look better for the new houses and bring Miller some good advertising.”

As part of the development, and in line with the legal requirements around such major housing developments, Miller Homes has already confirmed it will make contributions towards local play facilities.