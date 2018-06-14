Restrictions at Antonine car park from July

Following a thorough review of car parking provision the Antonine Shopping Centre is introducing parking restrictions at its surface car park.

With effect from July 16 parking will remain free but, during centre trading hours, will be limited to a maximum stay of three hours at the surface car park (Red Car Park 1).

Parking will be monitored through a sophisticated ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) system. Outside of trading hours, the time limited stay will be lifted.

The move has come in response to the limited parking availability at the shopping Centre, and follows the introduction of time restricted parking at the neighbouring Tesco site in April.

For the present time, Antonine’s multi-storey car park (Red Car Park 2) will not be affected by the new policy and will remain an unrestricted free car park.

Centre manager Martin Botha said: “ Adequate car parking is a challenge for most town centres and at Antonine it’s now an issue that we definitely need to face up to on behalf of our customers and resident businesses.

“We appreciate the difficulties facing our shoppers but are confident that this move will improve parking provision in the longer term helping our customers to find a parking space when visiting Antonine Shopping Centre”.

Change is very much in the air at the Antonine, with an extensive programme of cosmetic and technical enhancements currently ongoing.

The necessary improvements include a complete redecoration of the main mall, installation of energy efficient LED lighting and new vibrant signage and graphic displays reflecting Antonine’s new branding.

In addition to these works, Antonine will soon introduce a free playspace in-centre to keep children entertained.

This comes on the back of the recent launch of free Wi-Fi throughout the centre and the new Christmas decorations introduced in late 2017.