Road closure causes delays for drivers

North Lanarkshire Council is set to close Tannoch Road in the town in order to allow Scottish Water to repair a burst water main.

The road closed on October 26 and will remain shut until November 22, although the council has agreed to permit local residential access where practical.

The closure is in effect from the junction of Stirling Road, Luggiebank to Palacerigg Road.

Diversions are in place using the B8039 Stirling Road, the B8054 Lenziemill Road and Palacerigg Road.

Drivers are warned to expect severe delays at peak travel times in this area while engineers carry out emergency repairs.