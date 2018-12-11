Royal Mail helps deliver Christmas cheer for young carers in North Lanarkshire

Royal Mail assistant manager David Goldie became Santa’s helper as he delivered Christmas presents to 160 young carers in North Lanarkshire.

The young people, aged 8-17, are supported by Action for Children’s North Lanarkshire Young Carers project, based at the Town Hall Business Centre in Motherwell.

Royal Mail is delivering the ‘Secret Santa’ presents in conjunction with its charity partner Action for Children.

David said: “I was delighted to be the real Santa’s helper to deliver these parcels to children and young people who are always caring for others.

“We each deliver thousands of parcels every day during the festive season so it’s very nice to have an extra special delivery to make.”

The charity aims to help young carers in North Lanarkshire by safeguarding their health and wellbeing, supporting them with education, training and employment and increasing their access to leisure, cultural and social opportunities.

Practice team leader Ian Sloan said: “We are really grateful to Royal Mail for the gifts and for bringing some early festive cheer to the young carers.

“For many, Christmas can be a difficult and challenging time, but the young people were delighted to have Santa visit our service here in Motherwell.”

Become a Secret Santa, via Action for Children, by texting Santa8 to 70607 to donate £10 or by visiting iamsanta.org.uk/Scotland.