Sanctuary starts to build on Seafar sites

Sanctuary Homes is investing £11.7 million to turn two brownfield sites in Seafar into housing developments.

ENGIE has been appointed to construct a total of 111 new affordable homes at Berryhill Road and Hume Road.

During the lifetime of the development project, ENGIE’s regeneration business will deliver more than £50k worth of community benefits on behalf of Sanctuary Homes.

An employment skills plan and community benefit fund will provide jobs, work placements, apprenticeships, training and development opportunities via connections in North Lanarkshire’s education, training and employability network.

Extra-curricular support will be provided for local schools and colleges while social enterprises, third sector organisations, community groups, volunteers and charities will all benefit from development and funding support from the community benefit fund.

Alan Burton, divisional construction director for ENGIE, said: “Reclaiming and regenerating brownfield land is something that we are passionate about and we are delighted to be doing so on behalf of Sanctuary Homes.

“They are investing significantly in these sites and we are committed to helping them achieve a fantastic development and outcome that provides wider training and employability opportunities for local people and local neighbourhoods.

“We are wholly committed to developing a local workforce and investing in the lives of local people, schools, colleges, businesses, enterprises and charities.”

Gillian Lavety, head of development for Sanctuary Homes in Scotland, added: “This investment in high quality, affordable housing marks the next phase in Sanctuary’s regeneration of the Cumbernauld’s high-rise blocks.

“The regeneration to date has been widely welcomed by residents and brought jobs, training opportunities and community benefits to the town. Our partnership with ENGIE in Berryhill Road and Hume Road will be similarly beneficial.”

Work on both schemes is due to completed in March.