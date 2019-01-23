Scottish Water to cut level of chlorine in Kilsyth’s tap water

Scottish Water has now agreed to take action to reduce the levels of chlorine in the water supply after complaints by Kilsyth residents.

Last week we told how people living in Calvary Park had been complaining about the smell coming from their tap water since before Christmas, but after tests Scottish Water said it was safe to drink.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn and Kilsyth councillor Mark Kerr made a joint direct contact with the utility company.

Scottish Water has now agreed there is a potential issue in winter versus summertime with the smell and have agreed to take action.

Colleen Knight, public affairs officer said: “The team at Carron Valley water treatment works have confirmed they will try to slightly reduce the amount of chlorine being added during the winter months.

“We are only able to reduce this level by a very small amount to ensure the drinking water continues to remain free of harmful bacteria further along the network of pipes beyond Cavalry Park, however I hope this will help.”

Councillor Kerr responded: “Whilst this a welcomed move I’m still concerned this has arisen and will be monitoring the issue closely.

“I’m hopeful this is a move in the right direction and that Scottish Water have listened to the concerns of those who contacted both myself and the company directly.”