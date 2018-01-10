Shop’s sweet taste of success

Kilsyth’s only butcher is continuing to earn national plaudits after scooping its latest round of industry awards.

Cross Butchers in Main Street secured a gold award and two silver awards for their pies and bridies in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2018.

An outstanding chicken and mushroom pie – judged to be among the best in Scotland – lifted a gold while Cross’s steak and blue cheese pie and bridies each captured a silver.

Delighted manager John Fleming said the awards would endorse the shop’s proud claim of selling only top quality products.

He said: “Scottish Craft Butchers awards show our customers that we are recognised in the industry as producing something special.

“A good showing in these awards can have a tremendous positive impact on sales.”

Cross Butchers have seen their sales of specific products quadruple in the past on the back of national recognition.

“People want quality and they’re willing to travel far to get it, previous awards have seen us extend our customer base by miles with orders coming from as far afield as Pittenweem.”

John has been manager at the popular award-winning butchers for the past nine years, but he passed the plaudits for this latest round of awards to colleague James Winters.

He said: “It is James who comes up with the recipes that make our pies and meat pastries so popular so he deserves the recognition.”

John said the new awards were a great start to the new year after a busy festive period which saw them produce an extra 300 large steak pies to cope with the demand.