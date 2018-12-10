Special Cumbernauld surgery calls for welfare reform to be scrapped

Central Scotland list MSP Mark Griffin held a special surgery in Cumbernauld to discuss changes to welfare and support local people.

The event at the Muirfield Centre was attended by North Lanarkshire Council, Citizens Advice Scotland, Home Energy Advice Scotland, Sanctuary Housing and the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Unemployed Workers Centre.

It reinforced the challenges of the UK Government’s welfare reform and the need for urgent action to create a fairer system for some of the most vulnerable in our society.

Mr Griffin said: “Universal Credit is having a devastating impact on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, with the UK Government consistently ignoring calls to halt the shambolic rollout and fix the problems.

“A wide range of other benefits have been devolved to Holyrood, relating to carers allowance, disabilities, employment injury, winter heating and funeral expense and it is important people know what they’re entitled to and receive all the support they require.

“I am grateful to the various partners for supporting my event. I recently called on MSPs to work together to explore the possibility of eradicating, or at least further departing from, Tory welfare reform.

“Scotland’s new social security system has empathy and fairness at its heart and I will continue support those impacted by these cruel welfare changes.”