Still a family affair for Wardpark firm

Wardpark firm Masonry Solutions Ltd were named Best Family Business at the 25th Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards.

It was established in 2004 by managing director Gerard Egan, a stonemason to trade, along with his wife Sharron, the company’s finance manager.

Originally started with five employees it now has 44, but remains very much a family affair with 13 members of the Egan family engaged in operations.

Although originally a stonemasonry company, 75 per cent of its business is now in civil engineering primarily in the rail sector.

MSL’s current projects include the internal refurbishment of garage space into an office hub closer for Central Cabs in Condorrat.

Further afield they are also involved the Almondbank Flood Prevention Scheme, Eastfield Depot refurbishment and building stone dykes along the Aberdeen Western Periphery Route.

Gerard said: “I am delighted Masonry Solutions Ltd has won this prestigious award. It has been a long time coming and I am proud of the team for receiving this level of recognition.”