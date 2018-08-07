Teens have the opportunity to launch careers

Two teenage members of The Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort team are among just 18 recruits for a new collaborative Management Trainee course.

Caitlin Whyte, from Falkirk, and Eilidh Watson, from Cumbernauld, both 18, scored sought-after places on the foundation degree programme, run in partnership with hotel management company RBH and University College Birmingham, after impressing bosses at the hotel.

Caitlin, who works as a receptionist, joined the hotel a year ago, while food and beverage assistant, Eilidh, has been part of the team for almost 18 months.

RBH, which operates the Westerwood, announced the programme earlier this year, following its success across its luxury QHotels portfolio in recent years.

It will allow candidates to earn and learn, working within the hotel industry, while gaining a recognised, formal qualification.

Caitlin said: “I heard about the programme from one of the other members of the team at the hotel who is due to graduate this year, and they spoke very highly of it – so when our HR officer encouraged me to apply, I was already very keen.

“I love working as part of the team at The Westerwood, and even though I’ve only been here for a year, it’s my ambition to have my own hotel one day so I’m thrilled to be embarking on this next chapter of my career.”

Eilidh added: “Like Caitlin, when our HR officer told me about the programme and suggested I apply, I was very interested. I love my current role, but I’m keen to diversify and learn more skills across lots of different departments.

“I initially started working in hospitality while at college, and now I love it – so being able to progress in a career I actually enjoy is a great opportunity.

My long-term ambition is to be a general manager, and I feel like this is the first step on that career path.”

Sarah Abercrombie, RBH’s educational development manager, said: “We are very proud to reveal Caitlin and Eilidh as two of our successful candidates. They’ve both shown great promise, excelling in their roles at The Westerwood. I’m sure they both have a bright future ahead here at RBH.”