Three-bedroom flat sells for just £12,000

A three-bedroom flat in Carbrain was sold for less than £12,000 at auction, but DIY skills will be a necessity for the lucky buyer.

The property in Greenrigg Road cost more than the guide price of £9,500, and although auctioneers say the exact amount the property sold for can’t be revealed for privacy reasons, they confirmed it was sold for under £12,000.

The “generously proportioned” flat has a reception hallway, a front facing lounge, gallery style kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The advert on Auction House Scotland said the flat had a “fantastic low price” and “development potential” but is in need of a “full refurbishment”.

Pictures of the dilapidated flat show a large section of the ceiling missing in one room, badly stained carpets in another and what looks like plaster dust coating the bath.

The property was valued at £15,000 and is said to have a potential rental value of £490pcm.

In an auction last year, the company sold a flat in New Cumnock for £8,700 and another in Cambuslang for £10,500.

They have even auctioned flats for just £1 in the past.