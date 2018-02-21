Top dentist pulls no punches in review

A Kilsyth dental practice has recently taken part in a prestigious Westminster review which looks at best practice across the UK.

Oak Tree Dental Centre in the town shares best practice ideas alongside Prime Minister Theresa May in The Parliamentary Review.

Established by former minister The Rt Hon David Curry in 2010, The Parliamentary Review’s release is now a key fixture in the UK political calendar.

The Kilsyth practice is one of a small number of outstanding organisations in a document that looks back on the year in the private healthcare sector.

The main aim of the Review is to showcase best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector.

The Prime Minister commented that ‘this year’s Parliamentary Review follows a significant year in British politics’ and this is reflected in the articles from leading journalists and best practice representatives alike.

Frederico Do Rego from the practice said: “It was quite a surprise to be contacted by the Rt Hon David Curry and Sir Eric Pickles to say that we had been selected by the review to showcase our practice as one that they believed would be motivational to others in the field of dentistry.

“I have to give great credit to my local staff Leanne Hendrie and Stephanie Low for helping change our image to reflect a wider appeal. We as dentists in the practice have been pushed to develop new skills to advance our profile.

“Kilsyth is now a town on the map! I am grateful to all my team for taking in this challenge!

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Kilsyth for making my time in their town so memorable!”