WASPI women gathering for annual rally

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign is holding a rally at the Helix Park near Falkirk tomorrow (Saturday) coinciding with the anniversary of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst’s birth.

WASPI is campaigning for fair transitional state pension arrangements for all women born in the 1950s who have been adversely affected by the changes to the State Pension laws.

In Lanarkshire, the group estimates that 38,500 women are affected.

The Scotland Group of the WASPI campaign event on Saturday is for all the family and the welcome speech will be conducted by Falkirk MP John McNally.

There will be representatives from unions and further dignitaries at the rally which runs from noon-4pm, one of five regional inter-generational events planned throughout the UK.

Go along and show your support to the WASPI women who could be your mum, gran, sister, aunt or a friend.

Dress up as a suffragette, have a ‘WASPI’ painted on your face, look for WASPI ‘rocks’ but most of all pledge your support to the WASPI campaign.

To find out if you, or someone you know, may be affected and information about joining the campaign, go to www.waspi.co.uk.