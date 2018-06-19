Watch US Grow opening new retail unit in the town centre

Watch US Grow is opening a retail unit in Cumbernauld Town Centre this week selling plants and pre-owned baby goods from this new venture in Teviot Walk.

General manager Ann McCulloch said: “We are really excited about this opportunity which will enable us to offer new experiences to our students, while offering easy to access to varied and high quality plants.

“We will also be extending our successful social enterprise, Baby Steps, offering high quality, affordable, pre-loved, toys, prams, cots, and books, in fact anything a family could need for a baby or toddler.

To volunteer with Watch US Grow or to donate goods call 01236 727970 or e-mailing ann.mcculloch@watchusgrow.org.uk.