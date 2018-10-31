Who ate all the pie? It was Gary in 29.5s!

A Falkirk man came, saw and conquered, beating all-comers at this year’s Cumbernauld Pie Eating Championship, which was held in the town recently.

Run by The Centre in Cumbernauld and Jack’s Bakery, the aim of the competition is to eat one Scotch pie as quickly as possible.

The pies were made by local business Jack’s Bakery, with the meat supplied by Alan Scobbie of Scobbie Paton Butchers.

Attracting many entries, the eventual winner of the event was Gary ‘Tuna’ Kristunas who managed to scoff his pie in 29.5 seconds, winning the £100 prize and the trophy which went along with it.

Gary found that the challenge was harder than expected. While he said he can eat a hot pie in 10 seconds, the official rules of the competition were to eat a pie at room temperature.

While hitting the record for the day early on in the competition, Gary returned at the end of the event to give spectators an equally speedy encore.

The proceedings were monitored by a Guinness Records invigilator and all funds raised on the day - around £600 - have been donated to Clyde FC.