Can you help find this missing cat?

A distraught cat owner has been in touch over much-loved tortoiseshell Smudge who has been missing since Wednesday, January 8.

Melanie Munro continues to be on the hunt for the 14-year-old female who is microchipped and neutered.

She added:”She has never done this before and we’ve looked everywhere we can think of.

“We would like everyone to check garages gardens and sheds in case she is trapped.

“Or if someone has taken her in thinking she is a stray please return her back to us.

“She has been part of the family for almost 15 years, myself and the kids miss her and want her home safe.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 07715326364 or via Melanie’s Facebook page.