Care and Repair continues

Many older and disabled residents have breathed a sigh of relief with the news that the Care & Repair Handyperson service will continue.

North Lanarkshire Council has extended the contract until April 2019 which is great news for those who use the service to help them with small repairs and tasks around the home.

Link Group Ltd, in association with its subsidiary, Horizon Housing Association, provides the service and manages the contract which sees over 3,000 small repairs and tasks carried out each year

The small repairs service is open to home owners who are of pensionable age or who are disabled, and the handyperson service is available for older people, whether they own or rent their home.

Providing practical help such as adjusting doors, small plumbing repairs, minor electrical work and some external repairs, the small repairs service helps older and disabled people stay in their homes as long as possible.

Councillor Allan Graham, Convener of Enterprise and Housing said: “It’s great news that we’re able to continue to support the Care and Repair Handyperson Service. This valuable service offers real assistance to vulnerable people living in our communities by helping to keep them comfortable in their homes while increasing levels of community participation, engagement and volunteering.”

Annual funding of £232,000 is provided by the council with a contribution made by NHS Lanarkshire. For more information call 0330 3030301.