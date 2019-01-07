Catherine ensured sick children didn’t miss out on Christmas

Catherine Drummond and her little elves Lauren (6) and Isla (5) visited Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow to donate brand new toys to relieve some pressure from the families staying there.

Catherine, who works at Tesco Extra in Cumbernauld, has spent the last year collecting toys from family, friends, customers and colleague for Ronald McDonald House for the second year in a row.

Catherine was also given lots of support from her uncle, Bellshill, Coatbridge and Chryston MP Hugh Gaffney. Isla and Lauren were also involved in choosing and donating toys for the boys and girls.

The staff and families at Ronald McDonald house were overwhelmed with Catherine’s generosity. Catherine wants to thank everyone who made it possible for her to take such a generous amount of toys.