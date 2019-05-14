Community engages with Banton play area consultation

Nearly 150 people have engaged in Banton Play Area Group community consultation on the need and design for a new village play park.

The group have encouraged local people to complete an electronic survey and get creative through their design your dream play park challenge.

Earlier this month models and drawings created by local people were exhibited in the Village Hall.

The group also took the opportunity to display the results of the survey which overwhelmingly supported the need for a new play park.

Survey, models and drawing all give guidance on the types of play equipment the community would like to see.

Group secretary Shona Smith said: “The response to both the survey and play park design challenge has been amazing. The creativity and detail shown the drawings and models was brilliant.

“The survey gives us the evidence that there is a need for new a play area and a real community interest in it. Our group will work hard with the council to deliver that.”

Kilsyth councillor Heather McVey added: “The community has really got behind the idea for a new play area. Response to the consultation activities really demonstrates that. The £60,000 allocated from the council’s Local Development Programme will provide the essential resource required to make the idea a reality.”

The consultation results will now be used a design brief for companies to bid for the contract to design and build the new play park.

This process will be supported by the council’s Regeneration Services and Play Services with the aim of having a new play park in place by summer 2020.

Banton Play Area Group will hold a den making workshop and games activities in the play area site during school summer holidays.

Shone said: “The group would like to thank all who took the time to complete the survey, donated baking for the exhibition and special thanks to the children of the village including pupils of Banton Primary for embracing the design challenge.”